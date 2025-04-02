Judge finds no jurisdiction to remove prosecutor from Jennifer Crumbley case

By WXYZ Staff

Michigan (WXYZ) — An Oakland County judge has ruled that her court does not have jurisdiction to decide a motion brought by attorneys for Jennifer Crumbley to disqualify the Oakland County Prosecutor’s office from her case.

Attorney Michael Dezsi filed the motion in Oakland County Court, saying in the motion that McDonald “cannot be trusted to prosecute this case consistent with the constitutional, legal, and ethical duties imposed upon her office.”

Because Matthews found that she did not even have jurisdiction to decide the motion because Crumbley has filed an appeal of her conviction, she ordered that Dezsi will not be reimbursed the costs for filing the motion.

Crumbley was convicted on four counts of involuntary manslaughter connected to the deadly Oxford High School shooting in November 2021. Her son was the shooter who killed four students – Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling, Tate Myre and Madisyn Baldwin. Her husband, James, was convicted on the same charges.

