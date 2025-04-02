Man sentenced to 45 years in prison after ‘sextortion scheme,’ KSP reports

By WLEX Staff

VERSAILLES, Kentucky (WLEX) — Kentucky State Police Justice & Public Cabinet reported on Tuesday that a Versailles man was sentenced to 45 year in prison after an investigation found that he created child pornography through a “sextortion scheme.”

KSP detailed that 31-year-old Austin David Stafford was sentenced on March 21 by U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves after Stafford plead guilty to “production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).”

Court documents revealed that Stafford and his co-defendant, identified as Crystal Campbell, who is now reportedly dead, “used a minor to create CSAM,” KSP noted.

Police collected digital forensics which revealed that Stafford “distributed the illegal material twice via a social media platform,” according to KSP.

In addition, the plea agreement detailed that Stafford created a fake persona online in order to “lure a minor victim into an online romance,” KSP reported.

KSP added that Stafford and 26-year-old James Campbell established the “sextortion scheme” by “threatening to hurt her family if she did not comply.” KSP noted that court documents said police were alerted to Stafford after the victim’s father found “nude photos of the minor on her social media messaging platform.”

“Parents and guardians play a crucial role in protecting children from online predators by monitoring their online interactions and having open conversations about internet safety,” said KSP Detective Rugina Lunce. “The victims are now safe thanks to vigilant parents, and justice has been served through the tireless cooperation between multiple local, state, and federal agencies.”

James Campbell is scheduled to be sentenced on April 21, KSP reported.

