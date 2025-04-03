🎙️ Future Makers Unite: TSU’s CommWeek 2025 Spotlights Diversity, Digital Media, and Student Dreams

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 3, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a time when the voice of the community matters more than ever, Texas Southern University (TSU) is preparing to raise the volume—on equity, innovation, and communication—through its much-anticipated 2025 Communication Week (CommWeek). Set for Monday thru Friday – April 7–11th, with a high-energy kickoff party on Friday, April 4th, this dynamic week-long symposium is more than just a conference—it’s a cultural movement in motion. Held at the TSU Martin Luther King Jr. Humanities Building in the heart of Third Ward, Houston, CommWeek 2025 will bring together elite professionals in media, journalism, film, and music to educate, engage, and empower the next generation of storytellers.

🔥 This Year’s Theme: “Future Makers: Communicating in the Digital Age” This year’s theme strikes a powerful chord, diving deep into how evolving technologies and inclusive narratives are reshaping the media landscape. Expect expert panels, up-close networking, and immersive hands-on workshops that translate theory into real-world tactics for navigating today’s hyper-digital, hyper-connected communication ecosystem.

🎤 A Platform Where Pacesetters and Trailblazers Meet TSU’s School of Communication (SOC) promises to deliver a fast-paced academic mash-up of experience and purpose. From seasoned journalists to breakout content creators, influencers, and scholars, attendees will gain behind-the-scenes insights from those shaping the modern media moment. “CommWeek isn’t just about knowledge—it’s about legacy,” said Dr. Chris Ulasi, Interim Dean of the School of Communication. “This week gives our students direct access to leaders who look like them, think like them, and inspire them to dream bigger.” Among the powerhouse lineup is Vice Mayor Pro-Tem and Council Member Martha Castex-Tatum, who will open the conference, and Dr. Kathleen McElroy, acclaimed journalist and professor from UT Austin, who will lead the keynote for the Intercultural Conference on April 10.

💼 Scholarships, Careers & Real-World Connections But CommWeek is more than inspiration—it’s also about impact. The event doubles as a fundraising drive for scholarships aimed at gifted but economically disadvantaged students. “This is about removing barriers,” explained Dr. Anthony Ogbo, event co-chair. “We’re helping students cover tuition, books, even food and housing. These scholarships change lives—and futures.” And for media outlets or organizations? There’s still an opportunity to host a table at the career fair, where you’ll connect with rising stars hungry for mentorship, internships, and career paths.

💡 Get Involved, Be Seen Whether you’re an aspiring journalist, a communications student, or a media industry professional, CommWeek 2025 offers a chance to be part of something transformative. It’s where voices are heard, futures are forged, and communities are uplifted. ✅ Visit soc-commweek.com for full schedules, speaker updates, and registration details.

Mark your calendars. Bring your brilliance. Be a part of the conversation. From April 4th to 11th, TSU becomes the epicenter of future-forward communication, and Houston Style Magazine will be front and center to amplify every moment.

