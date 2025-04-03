Bartholomew County prepares for potential flooding following severe weather

By Adam Schumes

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Indiana (WRTV) — All of Indiana — including the southern part of the state — is bracing for flooding in addition to the severe storms.

“We have a range of one to three inches a day and how much of that actually falls could impact another,” Shannan Cooke with Bartholomew County Emergency Management.

WRTV’s team of Meteorologists say a Moderate Risk (Level 4/5) covers much of Central Indiana for the threat of severe storms Wednesday evening into Thursday night.

POTENTIAL THREATS:

All forms of severe weather possible this evening into tonight Gusty winds outside of the storms Very heavy rainfall possible through Saturday

“Don’t drive through the water – you don’t know how deep it is, and you don’t know if there is any damage underneath – definitely don’t drive around barricades,” Cooke said. Bartholomew County is preparing for another potential round of severe weather after the county, just finished cleaning up from last weekend.

“We ended up hiding in our hallway with pillows and blankets,” Kristina Niccum told WRTV.

Now, Niccum is urging others to be prepared for whatever Mother Nature may bring.

“Stay safe. Have a plan of action. Know where your shelters are and just keep your heads up,” Niccum concluded.

