Group of thieves go on a pre-dawn spree, breaking into businesses and stealing cars

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A group of thieves went on a pre-dawn spree in which they took a car and broke into businesses.

They’ve been on the run for the past month, so police are asking for help to identify them.

Video showed them at the Verizon store near 121st and I streets around 4 a.m. on March 3.

Four people drove up in a stolen Kia. It had been taken a short time before and has since been recovered.

Two suspects got out. One had an empty bag, and the other had a rock.

The rock was thrown multiple times at the windows before they moved to the front door.

Then it only took one throw for them to get in.

Two people went room to room, opening drawers and sifting through cabinets.

They ended up taking thousands of dollars worth of earbuds and other items.

Ten minutes before that break-in, all four of the thieves hit the Boost Mobile store near 108th Street and Mockingbird Drive.

All of the suspects were wearing dark gray or black hoodies, and they all appeared to be about 20 years old.

If anyone has any information about the incidents, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

