Motorcyclist dragged by car in violent road rage incident caught on video

By Rob McMillan

Click here for updates on this story

RIVERSIDE, California (KABC) — A terrifying case of road rage was caught on a motorcyclist’s helmet camera in Riverside after he was knocked off his bike and dragged down the street by an angry driver.

“It was a few seconds. It felt like forever. I started slipping, and I could see the undercarriage of the car… and I went from being mad to being scared,” said the motorcycle rider.

He didn’t want to give Eyewitness News his name but says that it all happened Tuesday afternoon near La Sierra and the 91 Freeway in Riverside. He says it started when he was pulling to the front of an intersection and the driver of a black Nissan abruptly cut him off, forcing him to go around.

“So I filtered to the front, and yeah I got mad, I’m shaking my head, and I looked back, and I see him roll down the window.. and I see him saying something. So I get off the bike and say ‘what’s going on, what’s your issue?’ And he says ‘why are you shaking your head at me?’ and I said ‘it’s because you cut over as I was coming up,’ so he says ‘well you’re behind me, I’m first,’ and I said ‘that’s not how it works, if you’re that upset about that, go seek therapy.'”

However, the incident doesn’t end there. The motorcyclist continued onward and stopped again at another light. He says the driver of the Nissan chased him down.

“I look back, just in time to see the front end of his car squeezing between both cars, he rear-ends me, knocks me off the bike and then floors it over me.”

The motorcyclist continued: “And us he dragged me, I felt like he was stepping on the gas, I’m not sure how fast he was going, when we finally stopped I got up, and ran to the sidewalk, and he fled the scene.”

Riverside police said 32-year-old Gary Delandro eventually turned himself in. Delandro faces attempted murder charges. His bail is set at $1 million.

The motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries, including burn injuries to his backside and staples below his knee. His jacket and backpack were shredded in the incident.

“With people like that, they don’t care about anyone else; he sure as hell didn’t care about me but the people around him, the people he had to cut through… those are dangerous people… I know there’s a large community of people who dislike the fact that we split lanes, but there is a safety measure to it, there’s a reason why California permits it, there’s a safe way to do it, there’s a not smart way to do it, but at the end of the day… it shouldn’t warrant trying to kill somebody.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.