NFL taps Milwaukee artist for 32-piece draft week art installation

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A Milwaukee artist known for his viral woodworking just landed the biggest job of his life.

The NFL tapped Ike Wynter to create 32 reclaimed wood art pieces for the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay.

WISN 12 News visited Wynter’s workshop in Butler as he put the final touches on his masterpiece.

“The NFL reached out to me; they found my work online and said they had a perfect project in mind for the draft being in Green Bay this year, and they had my art already in mind,” he explained.

His handmade wood creations are unique.

“Every material I’ve ever used is salvaged from the side of the road or alleys in Milwaukee.”

Wynter has made several notable pieces, including a retro Milwaukee Bucks logo that went viral.

His social media following captured the eye of the NFL. His work fits right in with its “Built by Community” theme for the 2025 draft.

“We really created an aesthetic for the event that tapped into, nods to, both the lumber industry, nods to farming,” explained Justin Wright, art director for the NFL Brand Experience Team.

“The project consisted of recreating all 32 team logos in a 3 x 3 format,” Wynter said.

The logos will line the walkway of the Draft Theater, greeting the next generation of NFL players. To bring these to life, Wynter spent weeks searching for the perfect pieces. Then, he hunkered down for 40 days.

“My schedule was wake up at noon, find wood in the afternoon while it’s still light out, and then I would come and build here from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m.,” he said.

“It was the most enjoyable thing of my life, yeah. I’m sad it’s over,” he added.

Besides this being the opportunity of a lifetime for Wynter, this project has a special meaning because of his family’s connection to the NFL.

“My grandpa Ray Kuffel was drafter in the NFL in 1944 to the Buffalo Bills. I unfortunately never got to meet him, so doing this project, especially when I was making the Bills piece, it was probably the closest I’ve ever felt to him.”

He said he’s never been more proud of his Wisconsin roots.

“Being from Milwaukee and Wisconsin has been a big part of my brand and the way I storytell my journey, and now to represent it in such a national stage — it’s very surreal for me. I’m just beyond grateful for the opportunity,” he said.

Wynter spent more than 500 hours creating the logos which will be on display at the NFL draft April 24-26.

