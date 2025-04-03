‘No tip for illegal’: Couple leaves racist note on receipt for waiter at LAX restaurant



KABC

By KABC Staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A waiter at a restaurant inside Los Angeles International Airport says a couple left him a racist message on a receipt.

The note at the top of the receipt said: “No tip for illegal” and “Go back to Mexico.”

Guillermo Ortiz, who works at the airport’s Planet Hollywood, says a couple he served two weeks ago got upset with him over the tip.

He says the couple didn’t like that the gratuity was already included in the bill, which was stated at the bottom of the receipt.

After they left, Ortiz says he opened the checkbook and saw the message.

“We come to this country to work hard, to support our families,” said Ortiz, who is Puerto Rican.

Despite the incident, Ortiz says he’s proud of the work he does and how it supports his family.

“We’re hard workers… I feel part of this country,” he added. “I’m pretty sure that other people who are here feel the same way.”

Eyewitness News reached out to Planet Hollywood but has not heard back.

