Police release body camera footage from deadly shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — The Des Moines Police Department has released a video summary, including body camera footage, from a deadly incident in February during which two officers shot and killed a suspect.

The video shows an officer approaching David Leroy Kintz Jr., 43, as he walked along the 1200 block of Maury Street. Officers had attempted to detain Kintz after he had been in a vehicle they were monitoring during a drug trafficking investigation.

The body camera footage shows Officer Titus Deford approach Kintz. Kintz puts his hands in his pockets multiple times, prompting Deford to ask Kintz to keep his hands visible.

Kintz tells Deford and Officer Neal Shaffer he has a screwdriver, at which point Kintz pulls out the screwdriver and lunges toward Shaffer. Both Deford and Shaffer fired their handguns at Kintz, hitting and killing him.

Deford and Shaffer each remain on administrative assignment, which is department protocol after a traumatic incident, according to DMPD. They have each been cleared of wrongdoing by both the Polk County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

