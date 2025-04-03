“Scared me to death”: Possible wolf sighting near high school

By Hunter Bertram

COLVILLE, Washington (KXLY) — A possible wolf sighting near a local high school has people worried about going outside.

On April 1, many people reported seeing an animal, believed to be a wolf, between Colville High School and the nearby golf course.

Both were bustling with activity, including a soccer game at the school.

“I think it’s terrible. Scared me to death,” said longtime Colville resident, Jamie Rehn.

Rehn walks the Rotary Trail most days, but is now concerned for her and her toddler granddaughter’s safety.

“We were supposed to walk today and I don’t know if we can,” she said.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is working to confirm whether or not the animal was, in fact, a wolf.

WDFW said that while wolves are not uncommon in eastern Washington, it is uncommon for them to come so close to populated areas.

The department also said the collar seen on the wolf was not one of theirs, raising questions about its origin. It routinely collars and tracks wolves in the area, but had not tracked any in the area on the day of the sighting.

The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possibility of domestic dogs matching the description, but has not yet found any leads.

People in Colville are advised to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines if they encounter a wolf: do not run or turn your back, back away slowly while maintaining eye contact, try to appear larger, and make noise to scare it off.

SCSO and WDFW are interested to hear if people have sightings in the same general area. If you see an animal you believe could be a wolf, you can call the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office at 509-684-5296.

