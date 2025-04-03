Seven tigers seized due to expired permits, police say

By Joe Moeller , KTNV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NYE COUNTY, Nevada (KTNV) — Authorities in Nye County are helping to seize seven tigers in Pahrump.

According to the sheriff, they belong to Karl Mitchell, a popular associate of Tiger King Joe Exotic.

Police say Mitchell didn’t have the necessary permits and was even arrested for resisting an officer during the process.

Nye County requires individuals with wild or exotic animals to have a permit from the sheriff.

The Sheriff’s Office served its search warrant on Wednesday morning and detained Mitchell and the seven tigers.

Sue Saxon says she knows Karl Mitchell.

“When my father lived out here, Karl lived across the street from him he had lions and tigers,” said Saxon.

Channel 13 was there as crews were loading the tigers into cages and onto trucks

In 2018, Mitchell told Channel 13 he didn’t need permits.

“I have PTSD,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell, who is a Vietnam veteran, told our Darcy Spears at the time that the cast were emotional support animals and he didn’t need permits.

“If I’m doing a movie job or a stage show with a magician, you have to have licenses for that stuff. But for me as a private person with my personal animals, no,” said Mitchell.

At the time, the county alleged he was illegally exhibiting animals, citing photos of celebrities with the cats, but he says those were photos with friends.

“Regardless of the situation of having the animals, they are required to be permitted and you are required to have permits for the property,” said Sheriff Joe McGill.

On the property, crews wearing sweatshirts with TCWR could be seen. It appears that crews could be the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas.

The sheriff says the health of the cats was being evaluated, and they contacted the right rescue to help with their care.

The cats could be surrendered back to Mitchell, they could be surrendered to another person with the proper permits or they could be surrendered to the sanctuary that is currently taking care of the tigers.

Mitchell has since been released on bail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.