Five plead guilty in sextortion scheme that led to Michigan teen’s death

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

MICHIGAN (WWJ) — Five people charged in a sextortion scheme that led to a Michigan teen’s death have pleaded guilty, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The five individuals were identified as Dinsimore Guyton Robinson, 29, of Huntsville, Alabama, Kendall Ormond London, 32, of Lithonia, Georgia, Brian Keith Coldmon Jr., 30, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, Jarell Daivon Williams, 31, of McDonough, Georgia, and Johnathan Demetrius Green, 32, of Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Federal officials say the individuals were charged with conspiring to launder proceeds for “sextortionists” from Nigeria. Two Nigerian brothers, Samuel Ogoshi, 24, and Samson Ogoshi, 21, were charged with conspiracy to sexually exploit minors and have been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The scheme targeted more than 100 people, including Jordan DeMay, a 17-year-old student from Marquette, Michigan. DeMay died by suicide in March 2022.

Officials say sextortionists received nude images from young men and boys and had the victims send money to the five individuals through online payment systems. The five men would collect the money and send it to someone from Nigeria, known as the “The Plug.”

According to a news release, the five men kept 20% of the money, converted it to Bitcoin and sent it to The Plug, who kept a portion before sending the rest to the sextortionists.

“These individuals helped and profited from this awful, heartbreaking scheme and so they now will face the consequences,” said Acting Michigan U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge. The conspiracy offense is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The court will decide the sentences upon consultation with federal sentencing guidelines and the individual circumstances.”

