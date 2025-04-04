Grandmother, child reunite with deputy who saved their lives after falling into a canal in Lauderdale Lakes

By Faith Graham, Aaron Page, Kevin Boulandier

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Florida (WSVN) — A woman and her grandchild reunited with a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy after he wasted no time in jumping into action to save their lives.

“It’s something that I’m really happy that I was in the right place at the right time to help the family,” said BSO deputy Andrew Alencar.

Audrey Villieres and her 2-year-old granddaughter, Emeika, were driving in a Walmart parking lot on North State Road 7 on March 20, when she lost control of her car, ending up in a canal next to the lot.

Alencar, who happened to be off-duty at the time and a few feet away quickly sprung into action.

“So I rushed over there and I spotted the vehicle and upon approaching the vehicle I saw there was a lady and a baby in the backseat of the vehicle and the vehicle was sinking,” he said.

Villieres described how she felt when she heard Alencar coming to her rescue.

“I said thank God he sent somebody to save me,” Audrey said.

Without a second to spare, Alencar managed to reach them quickly, shattering the car window and safely pulling little Emeika through while taking on water himself.

“When I got in, I realized I couldn’t reach the bottom. So I took a hold on the handle on the back door of the vehicle and I was able to break the window,” Alencar said.

After the child was out safely, he returned to get Villeres.

“And went back and was able to pry the door open and retrieve the lady from inside and swim her back to shore.”

Two weeks later, the grandmother, relieved to be safe, thanked the deputy in person for his selfless actions.

“Joy, joy. I feel really happy,” said Villeres.

Her family said they are grateful he was there.

“if it wasn’t for him, I don’t know what would have happened to them,” said Sheree Linton, Emeika’s mother.

“Imagine if he wasn’t on the road, look what happened, but he was. Right place at the right time,” said Dabria Moulton, Emeika’s sister.

While Alencar suffered minor injuries during this rescue operation, he is currently doing OK and looking forward to his newly formed friendship with the family.

