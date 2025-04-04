Kansas Catholic priest Father Arul Carasala fatally shot; Suspect arrested in ‘senseless act of violence’

By Nick Sloan

Nick Sloan (KMBC) — Father Arul Carasala, a longtime Catholic priest in Kansas, was fatally shot Thursday in Seneca, Kansas.

Carasala, a priest in the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas and leader at Saints Peter and Paul Parish, was killed in what Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann called a “senseless act of violence.”

Police arrested 66-year-old Gary Hermesch of Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the scene.

He was booked into the Nemaha County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to the KBI.

A motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Carasala had served the archdiocese for more than 20 years.

Since 2011, he had led Saints Peter and Paul Parish in Seneca.

He was ordained in 1994 and came to Kansas in 2004 at the invitation of then-Archbishop James Keleher.

Naumann described him as a “devoted and zealous” priest whose compassion and generosity left a lasting impact on his parishioners and fellow clergy.

“Fr. Carasala was a devoted and zealous pastor who faithfully served our Archdiocese for over twenty years, including as dean of the Nemaha-Marshall region,” Naumann said in a statement. “His love for Christ and His Church was evident in how he ministered to his people with great generosity and care. His parishioners, friends, and brother priests will deeply miss him.”

The local Knights of Columbus led a rosary service on Thursday night in honor of Fr. Carasala.

During the service, he was recognized for his years of service to the community.

“He is rightly called the Bishop of Nemaha, right? He knows your family better than you know your own family,” said Father Joel Haug of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. “He knows all of your relatives, he knows all of your friends.”

Leaders called for the congregation to come together during this time.

“It is heartbreaking to hear of the news of the fatal shooting Fr. Arul Carasala,” Kansas Speaker of the House Dan Hawkins said. “My deepest prayers go out all who knew him, as they grapple with this senseless act of violence and tragic loss to the faith community.”

“I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of Father Arul Carasala due to a senseless act of violence,” U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall said. “I am praying for Father Carasala’s family, friends, and parishioners as they grieve. We must find who did this, and justice must be served.”

