Man arrested for impersonating ICE agent in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WPBF) — A man in Martin County is in jail after allegedly impersonating an ICE agent and threatening to deport two Hispanic men.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, José Juan Lopez, 23, was arrested and charged with impersonating a federal law enforcement agent.

Deputies say José Juan Lopez told the men to pull over and show their IDs. The victims, suspicious of Lopez, drove off and called 911. Deputies tracked down Lopez, who claimed he was the actual victim.

He is currently being held in the Martin County Jail.

