Mom intentionally crashed car in Trinity River, killing 1-year-old son, Fort Worth police say

By S.E. Jenkins

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — The death of the 1-year-old boy whose body was pulled from the Trinity River last month after his mother’s car crashed has been ruled a homicide, Fort Worth police said.

Just before 6 p.m. on March 22, Fort Worth police were called to the area of Beach Street and East Freeway, near the Trinity River Bridge, where a vehicle was reported to have gone into the river and submerged.

Police rescued the woman driving the car from the water; she was put in a medically induced coma before her death a few days later. Authorities recovered the body of her son, 1-year-old Jonas Allen, from the river the day after the crash.

Fort Worth police said while the investigation is “not concluded … Detectives believe that due to the totality of the circumstances in the investigation, the child’s death is currently being ruled as a homicide because the driver intentionally drove into the water.”

Police said further details about the investigation cannot be shared as it is ongoing.

“We are not at liberty to say what family members, witnesses, and any possible medical history may have been shared with the investigators,” a statement from Fort Worth police reads.

