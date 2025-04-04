NYC man caught trying to leave country after illegal surgical procedure left woman unresponsive, police say

By Naveen Dhaliwal

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — A Queens man is accused of performing an illegal medical procedure on a woman that police say has left her in the hospital. He was caught trying to leave the country.

Felipe Hoyos-Foronda, 38, was running a makeshift medical office without a license out of a home on 35th Street in Astoria, police say.

The house is now under a partial vacate order, which states “first apartment operating as a medical office with medical exam table, cosmetic injectable syringes, exam lights.”

Woman hospitalized after illegal medical procedure at Queens home, police say According to police, a 31-year-old woman went to Hoyos-Foronda’s home Friday to have her butt implants removed.

During the procedure, something apparently went terribly wrong.

Hoyos-Foronda called EMS and then took off, police say. When officers arrived at the home, they found the 31-year-old woman unresponsive.

Detectives say they got Hoyos-Foronda’s information and picture from the building landlord.

The city’s license plate reader system then got a hit on his vehicle on the Van Wyck Expressway near John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Hoyos-Foronda was taken into custody at the airport. Police say he had a ticket for a flight to Colombia.

According to a criminal complaint, Hoyos-Foronda admitted to “performing the surgical procedure on the victim without a license to do so” and stated he “administered lidocaine via a syringe, causing her to go into cardiac arrest.”

Officials say the woman remains hospitalized, and that she has no brain activity and demonstrates signs of lidocaine toxicity.

Hoyos-Foronda is expected back in court Thursday.

The NYPD has released is asking other potential victims to come forward.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.