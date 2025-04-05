Ipswich coffee shop known for its love of community gets surprise visit from Ed Sheeran

By Tiffany Chan

IPSWICH, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A small coffee shop in Ipswich, Massachusetts already known for its dedication to the community got a huge surprise last week when music superstar Ed Sheeran dropped by.

“All of a sudden you just saw the crowd come in, I was shocked,” said barista Gianna Lang at Zumi’s Espresso.

Ed Sheeran visit

Sheeran paid a visit to Zumi’s while he was in Ipswich to shoot a music video. He was invited to step behind the counter to try his hand at making a latte but he declined, saying he wouldn’t be any good.

“We didn’t know he would have time to stop by in a cafe like this, so it was great,” said owner Umesh Bhuju.

Bhuju opened Zumi’s on Market Street in Ipswich more than 20 years ago. He said the two important ingredients to his success are culture and community.

“We started 22 years ago,” said Bhuju. “So we are a part of the community here, we have always been a relationship business.

“Even the customers now, you’ll know their order by their face,” said Lang.

Showcasing local artists

Zumi’s mission is to give back to the town that’s supported them all these years. One way is by showcasing local North Shore artists and photographers on their walls.

“Giving the opportunity for local artists who’ll never get to do an exhibition a place like this,” said Bhuju.

That’s what it meant so much to Bhuju that Sheeran stopped in for a cup of coffee and drew attention to a small business in Ipswich.

“It was kind of surreal, this whole place was filled with people!” said Lang.

“It was super exciting here, super excited for my staff and super exciting here in the community and [for] my customers.”

Bhuju said Sheeran’s order was a simple black coffee.

