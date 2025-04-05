Skip to Content
Zoo Miami gorillas to be relocated due to construction projects

By Rubén Rosario

    SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) — Zoo Miami’s gorillas will soon be on the move.

Officials on Friday said that Shango and Barney are set to be relocated to another facility due to construction projects at the zoo.

The work means their exhibit will have to be closed.

Shango and Barney have been at the zoo since 2017. Visitors will be able to see them before they’re scheduled to depart in early May.

