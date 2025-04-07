🎉 Houston Gears Up for the 4th Annual HCC National AI Conference: Where Innovation Meets Imagination

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

April 7, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TEXAS – April 7, 2025 – Houston is about to become the epicenter of artificial intelligence brilliance! From April 9–11, some of the world’s top tech thinkers, tinkerers, and trailblazers will descend on the HCC West Loop Campus for the Fourth Annual National Conference on Artificial Intelligence, and we couldn’t be more excited. The future isn’t coming—it’s here, and it’s making a pit stop right in the heart of Houston. What began in 2022 as a modest gathering of AI enthusiasts has rapidly transformed into a nationally anticipated summit of minds, machines, and major moves. This year’s powerhouse conference boasts more than 60 featured speakers and panelists, 20 hands-on workshops, and 16 enlightening presentations—all built around the theme of AI’s role in redefining industries and humanity’s next big leap. “AI is no longer science fiction—it’s science fact,” said Dr. Michael Webster, President of HCC Southwest. “This conference helps students broaden their horizons of today’s tech landscape and inspires them to see their potential to make their mark in the world.” From fashion and healthcare to space exploration, gaming, and cybersecurity, the conference’s diverse lineup of sessions and exhibitors (nearly 30 companies strong!) reads like a who’s who of innovation. Attendees will get to experience firsthand how AI is changing our world—and not just in theory, but through practical, real-world applications. 🚀 Key Highlights: • Student-led projects solving real-world problems (including award-winning work recognized at the Intel AI Global Impact Festival) • Exhibits and panels by AI giants like Microsoft, Google, NVIDIA, AWS, and Intel • Partnerships that stretch across the nation: Miami Dade College, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, and the National Applied AI Consortium • Backing from heavy-hitters including the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Minority Business Development Agency, and Greater Houston Partnership • Oh, and did we mention HCC is leading the nation in AI education? That’s right—HCC was the first Texas community college to launch an associate degree in AI back in 2020, and by 2022, it set another milestone with the first U.S. bachelor’s degree in AI and Robotics. 🌟 “Houston isn’t just showing up to the AI revolution—we’re hosting it,” said an HCC spokesperson. “This conference is more than just an event. It’s a movement.” Mark your calendar and register now at hccs.edu/ai-con25 or call 713.718.7724 for more information. For Houston Style Magazine readers, this is more than just a tech conference. It’s a front-row seat to the intersection of brilliance and opportunity, and a testament to how Houston’s diverse, dynamic, and determined community continues to drive global conversations on innovation.

📍 Event Details Dates: April 9–11, 2025 Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM daily Location: HCC West Loop Campus, 5601 West Loop South, Houston, TX Cost: Free admission with registration Audience: Open to all – students, professionals, educators, and curious minds alike!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611