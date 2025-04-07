Skip to Content
78 year old woman pulled from waters near Ala Moana Beach

Kimber Collins

    HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A 78-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was found unresponsive in the waters off Ala Moana Beach.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said this happened around 5:30 pm on Sunday, April 6.

Ocean Safety said they responded to an unresponsive snorkeler near the shore.

When the woman was pulled from the water, EMS and Ocean Safety administered oxygen and EMS continued advanced life support to an emergency room.

No other details have been shared at this time.

