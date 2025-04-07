Boy in coma after routine tonsil surgery



By Rebecca Klopf

NEW BERLIN, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — A New Berlin boy went to the hospital for a routine tonsillectomy and ended up in a coma.

“He’s having to learn to eat again, to speak, to walk, to talk,” said his grandmother Tanya Coye.

Liam Klaver’s family had planned a low-key spring break because their 11-year-old needed his tonsil out. His parents scheduled what they thought would be an easy outpatient surgery. They planned it so Liam could get back to playing lacrosse, his favorite sport, as soon as possible.

“He got his tonsils out on St. Paddy’s Day, the 17th,” “said Tanya. “Three days later, he was throwing up blood.”

Liam’s parents, Ashleigh and Dan Klaver, who are currently with him at the hospital, spoke to TMJ4 News by phone. They said at first they thought he was having some minor post-surgery issues.

“All of a sudden it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a complication here,’” said David Coye, Liam’s grandpa “This is pretty serious because he is bleeding from his carotid artery.'”

His mom said Liam went into cardiac arrest for nearly 10 minutes during surgery. Although doctors were able to save him, they had to put him into a medically induced coma for 10 days. Now he has to learn to eat, walk, and talk again.

“Right now, he can do thumbs up, thumbs down, and give you a squeeze,” said Tanya.

Liam is expected to recover, but likely has another surgery ahead of him since doctors found a blood clot in his artery. His grandparents hope he is playing lacrosse again in no time.

“That is what he needs to be is 11 year 11-year-old kid again,” said David.

