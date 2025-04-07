Residents in Northern Colorado neighborhood asked to leave homes after “oil and gas incident”

By Jennifer McRae

GALETON, Colorado (KCNC) — Residents in the Northern Colorado community of Galeton were asked to leave their homes due to what is described as an “oil and gas incident.” Homes within a half mile of the incident in unincorporated Weld County have been asked to evacuate.

The nature of the incident was not released.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Galeton Fire Protection Distrct was made aware of the incident at the oil and gas facility south of Weld County Road 74. As a precaution, according to the fire district, residents were asked to evacuate in a half-mile radius of Weld County Road 72 and Weld County Road 51.

Galeton Elementary School will be closed Monday as a precaution as it is on the edge of the evacuation zone.

The fire district said road closures go beyond the evacuation zone to allow to law enforcement and response crews to access the area and the public is urged to avoid the area.

In addition to Galeton Fire, the Colorado State Patrol, Weld County Sheriff’s Deputies, Office of Emergency Management, Public Works, Eaton Fire, and Greeley Fire HazMat are on site assisting with the incident.

Galeton is located about 65 miles northeast of Denver.

