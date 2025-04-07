These girls have game: Flag football on the rise in Idaho

By Allie Triepke

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — Flag football; it’s a sport that’s gained popularity in recent years, especially among women and girls like Boise 8th graders Megan and Audrielle.

“It’s really inspiring, it’s fun to see other girls play. You kind of learn from them a little bit,” said Audrielle.

“Because I’m a quarterback, being a leader for my team is really fun,” said Megan.

The Optimist Youth Football clinic hosted over 150 girls aged 7 to 17 Saturday, more than double the amount they had last year. Some athletes were returning to the field, while others were just getting started.

“This is really getting me back into being more competitive, getting ready to be with my team and leading them to victory,” said Megan.

Footwork, throwing, catching, and of course flag pulling technique drills were all part of the clinic.

“In flag football you have to be true to technique, you can’t touch them so you have to be quick out of your breaks, quick on your feet, I’d say that’s a pretty big difference,” said Laneah Bryan.

Laneah Bryan is a defensive player on the US National Flag Football Team. She helped coach the girls as many of them were playing for the first time.

“You can see the difference right away, and seeing their face and their reaction to that improvement… that’s what we’re here for,” said Bryan.

The sport is gaining so much popularity that it will be played in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, bringing women’s football to the world’s highest sports stage.

“A lot of things are possible in this sport, and it’s endless at this point, especially with the Olympics coming up,” said Bryan.

Like Laneah Bryan, the middle school girls say they’re glad they discovered flag football and they’re excited to pave the way for future athletes.

“[Now] I’m the inspiration,” said Audrielle.

“A lot of other younger girls [now] get opportunities to start playing,” said Megan.

