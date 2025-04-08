Body camera footage shows tense takedown of armed man who pointed gun at family

By Sheldon Fox, Kevin Boulandier

MIAMI BEACH, Florida (WSVN) — Body camera footage shows the tense takedown of an armed man on the streets of Miami Beach.

The close call chaos took place on Collins Avenue on the night of Feb. 16.

Miami Beach Police said a man got into an argument that escalated with the suspect pointing a gun at his and his family heads.

Video posted to social media during the encounter shows the tension between the victim and the suspect.

“Pistola,” yelled a witness in Spanish when they saw the gun being pointed at the family.

Detectives said the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Brandon Johnson, stared at the victim’s fiancé, prompting the men to bump into each other during the altercation before Johnson pulled out his black semi-automatic pistol.

According to the arrest report, that’s when the victim took Johnson to the ground and placed him in a chokehold until officers arrived.

Crime scene photos and video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows officers grabbing the loaded gun between the man’s legs.

“Hold on, hold on. I got the firearm,” said the officer.

“Where’s the gun?” said another one.

“He’s got it,” said an officer.

“You got it?” an officer said.

“I got it. I got it. I got it,” said the officer.

“One in the chamber,” said the officer collecting the weapon. “Firearm secured.”

Detectives later finding the weapon with additional ammo.

The shaken victims, including a woman and a child, can be seen in the background.

The woman telling responding officers that Johnson “pressed the barrel to her head.”

“He had a gun at my head,” said the woman victim.

Her fiancé, who wrestled Johnson to the ground, also faced a gun to his head.

“He had a gun at my head,” he told officers.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Meantime, Johnson suffered injuries from the altercation.

Johnson, who is from Georgia, was jailed, booked and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated battery.

He’s got another hearing scheduled for May 8.

