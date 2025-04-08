Cafe owner from Vermont recovering after being stabbed by former employee

By James Maloney

RUTLAND, Vermont (WPTZ) — A Brandon café owner is recovering after police said he was stabbed over the weekend by a former employee.

Café Provence was quiet over the weekend into Monday after popular chef and restauranteur Robert Barral was stabbed by a man who used to work for him.

On Saturday, 32-year-old Jozef Eller entered the café after previously being told not to return. An employee said Eller took a bottle of wine, and when Barral asked him to leave, Eller allegedly attacked the man with his own knife, court documents showed.

Eller was arrested and was charged with attempted second-degree murder and violating a no-trespassing order.

On Monday, Eller appeared in court, with his attorney entering a not guilty plea on his behalf. He was ordered held without bail.

“This was such a horrific and unexpected situation that I’ve never quite had this type of thing happen as it has,” said Bernie Carr, the executive director of the Brandon Area Chamber of Commerce and a local businessowner.

Carr and his wife own a gift shop next to the café. He said Barral and his family make significant contributions to the local community.

“They’ve been a big part of what our rejuvenation and our renaissance is for the town of Brandon. And they’ve been a huge part of that,” Carr said. “They’re very gracious. They’re super supportive of all the different groups in town that need something.”

NBC5 spoke with another businessowner in town, Janet Mondlak of Across the Street Antique Shop, who echoed that sentiment.

“They are there for every community need,” she said.

Meanwhile, Carr said Barral has been doing well following the incident and has been staying in contact with his family. He said he is ready to get back to work.

A weight of the evidence hearing will be scheduled for a later date as the case continues.

