‘It was terrifying’: Road rage leads to gun drawn, threats to shoot

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — A Port St. Lucie woman is now facing two counts of aggravated assault, accused of pulling a gun on another driver during a road rage incident.

Nicolle Pieth is now free on bond after being arrested Saturday night.

“She had (the gun) like this and said, ‘Do you want me to f-ing shoot you?’” said Kyleigh Pinon, one of the victims in this case. “We were both like, ‘No, don’t. We’re calling the cops. We don’t know what the problem is.’”

Port St. Lucie police said it happened near NW California and NW University Boulevards just before 6 p.m.

Pinon said she was driving in her car with her girlfriend, and they were behind Pieth, who was driving slowly.

She said they tried to pass Pieth but noticed she had something in her hand.

“She had it like this, just going like that as we were driving past her,” Pinon said, showing how Pieth was holding the gun near the driver’s side window. “And I was like, ‘She has a gun.’”

Pinon said she backed off, but there was no place to pull over or try to get away.

She said a short time later, Pieth slammed on her brakes and got out, pointing the gun directly at them and threatening to shoot.

“Once we seen the gun, we were terrified,” Pinon said. “We’ve experienced road rage before, everybody has. But I’ve never had anybody pull a gun out on us like that.”

Pinon said her girlfriend called police, and that’s when Pieth drove away.

No shots were fired, and nobody was injured.

“It’s always very dangerous,” said Port St. Lucie police Chief Leo Niemczyk. “If you choose to enter a firearm into a situation, obviously deadly force is being introduced, and there’s no telling how it’s going to play out.”

“It was very scary. We don’t want to experience it ever again,” Pinon said. “I just never expected someone to run me off the road and pull a gun out on me trying to pass them going slow.”

Pieth is currently free on bond.

WPBF 25 News made multiple attempts to contact her to see if she wanted to tell her side of the story.

She did not respond to our requests.

