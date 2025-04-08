Officials seek public’s help after string of shootings leave 3 dead, 2 children hospitalized

By Dannielle Garcia, Aaron Page

MIAMI (WSVN) — Several communities are reeling after a recent wave of gun violence in Miami-Dade County that claimed the lives of three adults and left two children fighting for their lives in local hospitals. Now, police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the shooters responsible.

Gunfire erupted just after 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Naranja Park along Southwest 141 Avenue and 264th Street after, deputies say, an argument ensued.

Further investigation revealed the victim was playing sports when he and the subject got into a verbal altercation. It would escalate when, according to MDSO, the subject brandished a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and found an 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to a local hospital in critical condition; however, he would tragically succumb to his injuries.

“I do want to ask the community to please, if you are involved in an altercation with anybody else, to please just walk away. It is not worth the argument,” said an MDSO spokesperson.

The exact relationship between the victim and shooter remains unclear. MDSO’s Homicide Bureau is actively investigating the incident.

Earlier in the afternoon, MDSO deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a shooting at a Wawa gas station along Southwest 248th Street and 112th Avenue.

Upon arrival, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital by helicopter; however, he would not survive.

Deputies said they found the alleged gunman nearby, stopping him in his truck.

Early Saturday morning, a mother, identified as Desiree Brown, was killed after a shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade. Deputies say several gunmen opened fire into an SUV near the corner of Northeast 140th Street and Second Court.

Her two children, 11-year-old Reagan Bowens and 12-year-old Jarell Thompson, were also struck and are currently recovering at a hospital.

The victim’s mother and grandmother are still searching for justice.

“Turn yourself in,” said Fannie Marshall, Desiree’s mother. “Because Desiree Brown did not deserve this. Just know you will be brought to justice. I promise you that.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

