Ohio River in Cincinnati reaches highest level in 7 years

By Brian Hamrick and Emily Sanderson

CINCINNATI (WLWT) — The Ohio River is cresting Monday, hitting levels not seen since 2018.

The river will take a while to drop back, staying in moderate flood stage through Wednesday night.

At Cincinnati the river drops to minor flood stage on Thursday morning and will be back to action stage on Friday morning.

We picked up 4.81 inches of rain over the last 5 days. The good news is that the next two days are relatively dry.

The Ohio Department of Transportation installed 15 flood gates at the Riverfront Transit Center.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it’s the first time since 2018 that they’ve been needed.

The gates will also keep floodwaters off Fort Washington Way.

In Sawyer Point, the amphitheater was more like an amphibious theatre. Water covered the entire stage.

At Yeatman’s Cove, the entire serpentine wall is underwater along with most of the park.

In Covington, Riverside Drive can do with out the “side” part. The water completely covers the street close to the edge of the river.

“It is crazy. It is so high, I just can’t believe it.” said Erica Stith who brought the kids to see it. ”I thought this would be a great way to kick off spring break… let them see the flooding, they’ve never seen it this high before.”

Flooding has created dangerous conditions in many communities, with the rising waters prompting at least two separate water rescues on opposite sides of town.

One was at Smale Park and another right outside the former Coney Island site.

Rescue crews said a woman fell asleep underneath the pavilion at Smale Park Sunday, and when she woke up, she was surrounded by water.

Crews launched a life raft and carefully navigated the rising current to bring her to safety.

Not long after, near Coney Island in Anderson Township, police said a driver tried to go through a flooded section of Kellogg Avenue that was closed.

Emergency crews were able to pull the person from the car. They’re expected to be OK.

