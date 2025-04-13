10 college students rescued from Lake Ray Roberts, Texas Game Wardens say

By Briauna Brown

Click here for updates on this story

DENTON, Texas (KTVT) — Ten University of North Texas students were rescued from a North Texas lake after being flipped from canoes and paddle boards, Texas Game Wardens said Saturday.

The incident happened at about 12:35 p.m. Saturday at Lake Ray Roberts. The UNT students, who had taken out two canoes and five paddle boards, were reportedly blown off course toward the middle of the lake as the wind conditions worsened, Texas Game Wardens said.

All 10 students were “clinging to paddle boards and panicked,” before calling 911, Texas Game Wardens said in a social media post.

Emergency crews, including Texas Game Wardens, Texas State Park Police, and Cooke County EMS, took out a boat and rescued the students, who were in the water for about 40 minutes. The students were all wearing life jackets and were brought safely to the shore, officials said. However, one student was transported to the hospital for hypothermia.

“We are thankful for this outcome, but it could have ended very differently,” Texas Game Wardens said in the social media post. “Always check the weather, wear a life jacket, and understand your limits on the water.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.