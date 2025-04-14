FBI: Teen killed parents in extremist plot to assassinate Trump

By Sam Schmitz

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WISN) — A Waukesha teenager, killing his parents for money, was hoping to fuel an extremist view as part of an overarching plot to overthrow the United States government, which included calls for the assassination of President Donald Trump, newly unsealed federal records revealed.

The revelations are laid out by FBI investigators in the documents filed in March in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin. The records highlight the investigation into the deaths of Tatiana Casap and her husband, Donald Mayer.

Waukesha County prosecutors charged Nikita Casap, with killing his mother and stepfather inside their Waukesha home in February.

Casap, 17, according to the federal documents, shared the views of an extremist neo-Nazi group, The Order of Nine Angles. The records said investigators found materials on several devices from Casap’s home. The group is described by the FBI as a “satanic cult” with “strong anti-Judaism anti-Christian and anti-western ideologies” whose goal is to incite “chaos and violence.”

They also found documents that referenced a self-described manifesto, which described a call to assassinate President Trump, make and detonate bombs and carry out other terrorist attacks. In the three-page manifesto, the goal of the assassination attempt was to start a political revolution and promote white supremacy.

The document said they also found messages in Russian.

In an excerpt from the manifesto, Casap specifies that assassinating the President would create chaos and start the hypothetical revolution. “As to why, specifically Trump, I think it’s pretty obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos,” the manifesto read, according to the warrant.

It went on to say, “point being, this manifesto is specifically for the attack that targets Trump.”

The FBI also obtained an image with information on how to use a drone as a deadly weapon. An online chat with another user also detailed Casap asking questions on how to use it and how effective it would be. Casap ended up paying, in part, for a drone and explosives to be used as a weapon.

According to the warrant, the killings of Tatiana Casap and Donald Mayer “appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary” to carry out Nikita’s plan.

Casap also apparently had intentions of escaping overseas. In an online chat with a Ukrainian user, the documents said, Casap asked the person how long he would have to hide until he was moved to Ukraine and if he’d be able to get a job there.

“How long will I need to hide before I will be moved to Ukraine? 1-2 months?” Casap asked, according to the warrant.

The FBI also obtained messages with a separate person who gave Casap instructions to obtain a different license plate after he drove through Wyoming, Kansas, Oklahoma and then to California.

On March 10, the sheriff’s office interviewed a classmate of Casap, the warrant said. The classmate said Casap told them he intended to kill his parents by shooting them. He also told them he would befriend someone with a gun and steal it. He also told them that he was talking to someone in Russia with plans to overthrow the U.S. government and assassinate President Trump.

“Casap told the classmate that when they saw 10 consecutive attacks in the news, it would have been him,” the search warrant said.

On April 9, a Waukesha County judge ruled Casap’s case could move to trial in the deaths of his mother and stepfather. He is facing nine felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, but Waukesha County prosecutors hinted at more charges coming.

Casap is in custody on a $1 million bond.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office also obtained a search warrant on March 3. That search warrant said investigators seized multiple computers, hard drives, cellphones, iPads, thumb drives, security cameras and more from Mayer’s home, the SUV Nikita Casap was driving when police in Kansas found him, as well as other locations.

