Five 10-day-old kittens saved from locked running car

By WBBH News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SANIBEL, Florida (WBBH) — Emergency responders rescued five newborn kittens from a locked vehicle on Sanibel Island Sunday morning after receiving a call.

According to the Sanibel Fire Rescue District, B Shift crews arrived at the scene after the driver of the car reported locking their keys inside the car, accidentally locking the animals inside.

When the firefighters arrived, they found five kittens—each just 10 days old—on the front seat of a running car with the air conditioning on.

Captain Wilkins and his team got into the vehicle and safely removed the kittens. All five were unharmed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.