17-year-old with autism set to perform the national anthem Orioles game

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — The Baltimore Orioles are celebrating Autism Acceptance Night on Thursday. The game will kick off with a special rendition of the national anthem by a 17-year-old violinist with autism.

Maddox Salay is preparing to play the violin on the biggest stage yet.

“I’m playing the national anthem, and it’s at the Camden Yards, and the game starts at 6:35 and the Orioles taking the Guardians,” Salay said.

The Orioles are celebrating neurodiversity by hosting an Autism Acceptance Night, inviting organizations focused on autism awareness, acceptance and advocacy. Maddox said he is excited, and before he could even speak, his mom, Jessica Salay, said he was musical.

“He didn’t speak until he was five and had to speak through music. So, he’s been musical always and now it’s kind of, he’s found that place and it’s great just to watch his mind just unlock and him tackle all of these goals that I could’ve never imagined,” Jessica Salay said.

He started by playing the piano but found his passion with the violin when he was 13.

“I got good at violin. When I was starting ninth grade, I was trying to make a good vibrato on my hand, like on the fingerboard. And I’ve been shifting up because it helps me with the lesson. I’ve been working hard on shifting,” Maddox Salay said.

Now, he’s representing the autism community by showing — that he can do whatever he puts his mind to, just like anyone else.

“I’m kind of in disbelief still, like I’m so proud of him. He just– every day he continues to amaze me, just always with these goals that he exceeds you know, and how he masters them and then goes on to the next,” Jessica Salay said.

Salay and his mom are grateful to the Orioles for the opportunity, and Maddox is excited to meet his favorite player, Gunnar Henderson. For people going to the game on Thursday, make sure to get there a little early, because this will be one anthem they don’t want to miss.

