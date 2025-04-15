Acts of kindness encouraged on One Boston Day as city honors marathon victims, survivors

By Jamy Pombo Sesselman, Matt Reed

BOSTON (WCVB) — The city of Boston on Tuesday is honoring the victims and survivors of the Boston Marathon bombing on One Boston Day.

Every year, Boston marks the day by encouraging acts of charity and kindness across the city. The tradition honors the victims, survivors and first responders every April 15 while also furthering the outpouring of strength and unity that followed the attack.

Martin Richard, 8, Krystle Campbell, 29, and Lu Lingzi, 23, were killed on April 15, 2013, in the bombings at the finish line of the Boston Marathon along Boylston Street. More than 200 people were injured.

MIT police Officer Sean Collier, 27, was killed days later during the manhunt for the bombers. Boston police Officer Dennis Simmonds died one year after responding to the shootout with the bombers.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll joined families of the victims survivors to lay two wreaths at the sites of the bombings.

To honor the victims. Granite, bronze, glass and brick memorials were completed in 2019 and mark the two spots along where the bombs went off.

“Boston is a city built on community. A city where our strength is each other. A city that has always taken care of our own. Twelve years ago, we endured a tragedy at the Boston Marathon that shook our city to the core,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu posted on the city’s website. “Rather than come apart, we tapped into the wellspring of love that lives in every one of our neighborhoods. We mourned with families, supported survivors, and chose healing and kindness.”

There will be a bell ringing and moment of silence at the Old South Church at 2:49 p.m.

The city is also hosting several service projects for people to give back to their communities.

