Coroner identifies body buried near Pajaro River; deputies launch murder investigation

PAJARO, California (KSBW) — An autopsy has confirmed that the body found buried near the Pajaro River is that of a missing Santa Cruz County man.

Jesus Duarte-Figueroa, a 36-year-old man from Watsonville was reported missing over a month ago, according to family members who believe he was murdered.

“There are some specific details that were obtained today during this examination. But our investigators now have a difficult task in front of them, which is to try to determine exactly what happened,” deputy spokesperson Andres Rosas said.

Duarte-Figueroa was identified on Monday. Investigators have not released his cause of death, stating that only his killer or killers would know that information.

Duarte-Figueroa was known to frequent the homeless encampment where his body was found buried on Thursday evening.

“Could the killer be living within that community? At this point, anything is possible. We don’t know who the person responsible for this crime is. We don’t know if this is another unhoused person. We don’t know if this is somebody that was driving through the area. We just don’t know. And that is what we’re trying to figure out at this point,” Rosas said.

Investigators believe that the homeless individuals who populate the area may have heard or seen something that could help solve the case.

“A tight-knit, close community that they’re aware of what happens in their daily lives. And it’s some of that information that somebody may have that we may find some pretty important details that could lead us to solve this investigation,” Rosas said.

