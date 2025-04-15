Decapitated, mutilated animals found near train station cause alarm

By Tim Johns

FREMONT, California (KGO) — Two decapitated animals and bags of entrails were found at the Amtrak Fremont/Centerville Station on Sunday, police said Monday.

“No, I’ve never, never seen anything like this.”

For Dirk Lorenz, the past few days have been a shock.

On Sunday, Lorenz, who runs the Centerville Train Station in Fremont, got a call from the local police department after an animal was found decapitated and mutilated on the bench near the station.

“It was exceedingly sickening, very sickening to find the carcass. The head was in a bag on the ground and other parts were in a bag located right next to where the carcass was laid out here,” Lorenz said.

Lorenz took the time to show us exactly where the animal was and what he found when he arrived at the station.

In addition to the animal on the bench, police say a second one was also found in a similar condition in a bag around the corner.

During our interview on Monday, Lorenz also discovered what appeared to be an upside cross drawn on the cement near where the first animal’s head was found. It’s something he says he’s never seen before.

“Someone knew what they were doing. They skinned this thing. It was flat and they took everything on the inside.”

Lorenz believes the animals were dogs.

The Fremont Police Department says the bodies were so disfigured that they’re having a forensic veterinarian examine the remains to figure what species they actually are.

Fremont Police spoke to ABC7 News over the phone but declined our request for an interview. They say they want to wait to hear back from the vet before making any further comment.

As for Lorenz, he says he shared photos from the incident on his social media, to inform his community of what’s been going on.

Lorenz says the social media post has gotten a lot of attention from local residents.

Many of whom are worried about their own pets and who wonder if this was an isolated incident or something that might happen again.

“Would someone like this perhaps do this to a human being? I don’t know, I don’t know. I would certainly hope not,” Lorenz said.

Anyone with information regarding the animals is asked to contact Fremont Animal Services at 510-790-6635 and speak with Sgt Ceniceros.

