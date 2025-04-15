Former nursing home worker pleas to assaulting resident

By Ryan Jeltema

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WJRT) — A former Flint Township nursing home worker accused of assaulting a 93-year-old resident last year pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges in court on Monday.

Court records show 27-year-old Dontia Arrington pleaded no contest in Genesee County Circuit Court to a high court misdemeanor charge of third-degree vulnerable adult abuse and a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault.

She initially was charged with first-degree vulnerable adult abuse and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Prosecutors reduced the charges in exchange for Arrington’s pleas.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but indicates that she will accept the punishment. Arrington faces up to two years in prison when she appears for sentencing before Judge David Newblatt on July 11.

The abuse involved an elderly resident at the Landings of Genesee Valley nursing on Court Street in Flint Township. The facility recently was sold and rebranded as Charter Senior Living of Stepping Stone Falls.

The resident was 93 years old when the abuse started in late 2023, when family members noticed bruises on her. The family obtained video from cameras set up in the victim’s room showing Arrington abusing the woman in April 2024, which led to the charges.

The elderly victim sustained fractures on her hips and spine. She died in late 2024 of causes unrelated to the abuse.

Arrington is awaiting further court proceedings on an unrelated case involving alleged theft from nursing home residents. She is charged with two counts of larceny in a building and two counts of embezzlement less than $200 from a vulnerable adult.

Arrington is scheduled for a hearing in Genesee County Circuit Court on April 28 in that case.

