Good Samaritan helps rescue teens caught in deadly rip current

By Vannia Joseph

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — A day at the beach turned into a desperate fight for survival after a group of teenagers was swept away by a dangerous rip current off South Palm Beach.

One of those teens, 17-year-old Oliver Bernabe Vasquez Ordonez, tragically lost his life. But amid the chaos, a Good Samaritan says he was simply in the right place at the right time.

Andrew Mannino had originally planned to spend the day with his family at Juno Beach, but due to heavy crowds, they headed south instead.

“It ended up being really packed, so we ended up coming to Lake Worth, close to home,” Mannino said.

Just moments after settling in, Mannino noticed a group of teenagers, who had been sitting near him, suddenly caught in the waves.

“All of a sudden, I hear someone from behind them say, ‘Hey, I think they are drowning,'” Mannino recalled.

Without hesitation, he jumped into action.

“I didn’t even think about it. I just went. I have kids,” he said.

According to Mannino, seven young people were pulled into the current. Two managed to escape on their own, and he was able to help bring two others back to shore.

“As I was trying to help them, I almost got pulled out myself,” he said.

Back on land, lifeguards from neighboring Lake Worth Beach were assisting three other teens who had been underwater for several minutes. Mannino didn’t stop there—he ran over and began administering CPR alongside first responders, even carrying their equipment at times.

“Once the lifeguards got to shore, I immediately ran over to them and started helping them with CPR,” he said. “When we revived two of them, I helped carry them across the beach as well.”

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the three rescued teens ranged in age from 12 to 17. Sadly, 17-year-old Ordonez later died from his injuries.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the tragedy is a sobering reminder of how powerful and deadly rip currents can be. Public Information Officer Tom Reyes said rip currents can travel up to 8 feet per second, making it nearly impossible to swim directly against the pull.

“Just to stay in place, you have to swim twice the length of your body every second, and that can tire people out—even the strongest swimmer,” Reyes said.

He advises swimmers caught in a rip current to stay calm, not to fight the current but instead swim left or right until they’re out of the current. He also warns the public not to jump in after someone unless properly trained.

Mannino said he understands the risk, but has no regrets.

“God works in mysterious ways, and I’m just glad I was there… I would do it again,” he said.

