Increased spending expected as Paige Bueckers drafted to Dallas Wings

By Marissa Armas

DALLAS (KTVT) — Palpable anticipation from fans is building in Dallas-Fort Worth with the buzz of Paige Bueckers.

UConn star Paige Bueckers has been taken with the No. 1 pick overall in the WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings.

Casey Washburn-Barksdale and her daughter Ryane Barksdale are season ticket holders.

“Everybody is very excited for her,” Barksdale said, who hopes to one day work in sports management with the WNBA.

Dick’s Sporting Goods stores are expected to begin selling Bueckers’ jersey at select DFW stores. A spokesperson for the company said while jerseys are expected to be available, they can’t guarantee inventory if they sell out by Tuesday morning.

“It’s exciting, I mean, Dallas has number one pick, and we want to be a number one team,” said Washburn-Barksdale. “Her, along with a lot of the other great players we already have, we’re looking forward to the chemistry they can have on the court, and like I said we want to fill the seats, we want the stands to be filled with Dallas fans, and all screaming for them.”

Bueckers joining the Wings will likely have a strong effect on the local economy. University of Texas at Dallas economics professor Kurt Beron said while Bueckers might not bring the same impact as Caitlyn Clark, she’s expected to add to the momentum women’s basketball is seeing.

“Particularly after the move to downtown Dallas, I would anticipate an increase in spending on nearby restaurants and bars. I would expect more revenue going to rideshare companies, taxis, more use of DART,” said Beron. “I think that ticket prices will again be perhaps more affordable than going to see the Dallas Mavericks, certainly, the Dallas Cowboys, but the prices, I suspect, will be going up, I think again, that’s just natural.”

A new excitement for fans like Washburn-Barksdale as the Wings prepare to turn the “Paige.”

“Having that for the WNBA just sets like so many new, just like history for all the kids that are going to go into the WNBA, it’s insane,” Barksdale said. “I’m going to be bringing my friends to these games.”

