Inmate allegedly pours hot water on deputy, causing severe burns

By Cameron Burnett

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — A Sedgwick County Jail deputy was taken to a local hospital on Monday night after being severely burned while on the job.

Sedgwick County Public Information Officer Branden Stitt says at 7:20 p.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to the Sedgwick County Jail at 141 W Elm St. in Wichita.

Stitt says an inmate allegedly poured hot water on a deputy. The deputy was taken to a local hospital with serious burns to his body.

Sheriff’s detectives are currently on scene and have launched an investigation, Stitt said.

The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information Tuesday.

