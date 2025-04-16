Democracy Delivered: Harris County Voters Applaud 2024 Election Experience

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

April 15, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In an era where trust in democracy is too often under siege, Harris County just earned a standing ovation from its citizens. According to a new study by the Barbara Jordan Public Policy Research and Survey Center at Texas Southern University, two-thirds (65%) of Harris County voters rated their November 2024 voting experience as “excellent”, with another 30% saying it was “good.”

That’s not just a win — that’s a landslide of voter satisfaction.

“Under the current leadership of Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth, elections in Harris County have been very well run in the eyes of Harris County voters,” said Dr. Michael O. Adams, founding director of the Barbara Jordan Public Policy Research Center. “A substantial majority of Democrats and Republicans reported an excellent voting experience last fall.”

🎯 A Bipartisan Breakthrough

In today’s polarized climate, bipartisan agreement can feel as rare as a solar eclipse — but Harris County pulled it off.

66% of Repubs. and 64% of Dems. described their voting experience as excellent.

68% of Dems. and 58% of Repubs. believed the election was administered “very well.”

That’s more than civic satisfaction — it’s a model for how elections should feel.

🗳️ What’s Behind the Applause?

The findings, drawn from a statistically sound survey of 600 Harris County registered voters (conducted in both English and Spanish), provide insight into what went right and where challenges still linger:

✅ Top Positives:

65% said voting was excellent, 30% said it was good — 0% said poor.

62% said the process was very well run, and another 32% said it was at least “somewhat well”

Communication was on point — 88% of voters and 66% of non-voters received election-related messages, primarily via text.

🚧 Lingering Challenges:

45% of non-voters cited dislike of candidates as their reason for not voting.

42% believed their vote didn’t matter, while 33% feared their vote wouldn’t be counted.

5% of non-voters lacked required photo ID — and cited this as their primary barrier to voting.

These are pain points worth addressing, but in the grand scheme, Harris County showed up and showed out.

🎤 Beyoncé, Kamala Harris & The Voting Effect?

Despite the buzz surrounding the October 2024 Houston rally headlined by Beyoncé and Vice President Kamala Harris, 91% of both voters and non-voters said the event had no effect on their likelihood to vote. The finding? Glamour and glitz may inspire, but logistics and trust drive action.

📈 Why It Matters

This report isn’t just a feather in the cap for Harris County’s election officials. It’s a blueprint for progress.

Transparency matters.

Trust is earned.

And voters are watching.

The high marks from both sides of the aisle speak volumes about the leadership of Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth and her team, who brought professionalism, clarity, and trust back to the process.

🔗 Learn More

Read the full report here: 👉 Power of Policy Research – April 2025 Report

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.