Houston Public Library Welcomes Reyes Ramirez Named Houston’s New Poet Laureate

April 14, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TX – In a city where cultures converge and creativity blooms, the Houston Public Library has proudly named Reyes Ramirez as Houston’s 7th Poet Laureate. The announcement, timed perfectly with National Poetry Month and National Library Week, celebrates not only the power of the written word but the vibrant future of Houston’s literary voice.

With his roots embedded in Houston’s richly layered communities, Ramirez steps into this prestigious role with both humility and ambition. His poetic voice is known for weaving together the diverse experiences of Houston’s people, neighborhoods, histories, and aspirations into a resonant, lyrical tapestry.

“Reyes Ramirez represents the future of Houston’s literary landscape, and his work will continue to inspire and challenge our community,” said Sandy Gaw, Director of the Houston Public Library. “As we celebrate National Poetry Month, it’s exciting to see the Poet Laureate program continue, and Ramirez is a great representation of the talent we have in the City of Houston.”

A Voice for the City

The Poet Laureate Program, launched in 2013, honors a local poet who not only excels in their craft but uses poetry as a bridge to connect Houstonians across cultures and generations. The role is more than symbolic—it’s hands-on, grassroots literary leadership. Ramirez will lead workshops, readings, and community programs across the city through 2027, all while developing a signature outreach project to broaden the impact of poetry in everyday life.

In accepting the honor, Ramirez shared a moving vision of what Houston’s poetry can reflect and achieve:

“As the next Poet Laureate, I want to show how amazing the city of Houston is for art, because Houston itself is a juncture of all sorts of diasporas, of cultures, of peoples that are talking to each other just so casually… I want to show how Houston is not only a major point of literature for Texas and the United States, but the world,” said Ramirez.

A Community-Driven Selection The rigorous selection process included a panel of distinguished literary figures and community leaders. This year’s selection committee included:

Aris Kian Brown (Poet Laureate Emeritus)

Brooke Lewis (Co-founder of BIPOC Book Fest)

Amir Safi (Founder of Write About Now)

Dr. Kavita Singh (University of Houston)

Guiseppe Taurino (Writers in the Schools)

Võ Đức Quang (Public Poetry)

Justin Bogert (Houston Public Library)

Together, they selected Ramirez as a dynamic new voice to inspire, challenge, and uplift Houston’s vibrant and ever-evolving cultural narrative.

What’s Next

As Poet Laureate, Ramirez will host at least eight workshops designed to engage residents with the power of poetry. His community outreach project, to be unveiled at the end of his term in 2027, will be a capstone initiative that further integrates poetry into Houston’s civic and cultural life.

Learn more about the Houston Public Library’s Poet Laureate Program and upcoming events at: 🔗 houstonlibrary.org

Stay connected with Reyes Ramirez and his journey via: 🔗 @reyesvramirez

