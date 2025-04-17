11 sentenced in Idaho fentanyl trafficking case tied to Mexico pipeline

By Riley Shoemaker

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — A tip to the Idaho State Police led to the takedown of a major fentanyl pipeline stretching from the Mexico border into Idaho’s Magic Valley. Eleven people have now been sentenced for their roles in trafficking over 48,000 fentanyl pills and pounds of methamphetamine throughout the state.

“During this investigation, there were nearly 50,000 fentanyl pills that were seized, any one of which could have contained a lethal dose,” said Rob Wardle, assistant special agent in charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration. “By getting this off the street, I’m sure we have prevented possible overdoses or deaths.”

According to investigators, the drug operation involved recruiting people before their release from prison to assist in moving drugs across state lines. Law enforcement officials say the effort uncovered a complex distribution network with direct ties to Mexican suppliers.

“Removing this poison from our communities has saved lives,” said Major Shawn Staley of the Idaho State Police.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little praised the collaboration between federal, state, and local agencies and emphasized what he sees as a direct connection between the fentanyl crisis and national immigration policy.

“I think anyone in the room today would tell you drug trafficking and our country’s immigration policy are directly linked,” Little said.

The governor also credited the state’s anti-drug initiative, Operation Esto Perpetua, for strengthening Idaho’s response. He says the program has helped increase resources for the Idaho State Police and establish new federal partnerships to target drug traffickers.

“Public safety is a huge driver of Idaho’s growth,” Little said. “Our high quality of life drives economic opportunities. But without public safety, our quality of life is not possible.”

Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott said the case highlights how agencies at every level of government are working together to stop dangerous drugs from reaching Idaho communities.

“If it takes 10 law enforcement agencies from every single level of government in Idaho to address a situation like that, that’s what we’ll do to make sure that our communities are safe from these dangerous drugs,” Whatcott said.

The case was part of a larger Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation.

