At 13, he partially lost his legs and couldn’t play sports. At 19, he was back on the court

By Marlena Lang

CINCINNATI (WCPO) — For many, sports teams are about having fun, finding community, and of course, winning. And it’s no different for the Cincinnati Dragons, but they aren’t your typical sports team.

Jacob Counts, a Cincinnati-area native, has always been an athlete.

“Like a lot of kids, you know, I played all the sports. I played basketball, soccer, football, baseball,” said Counts.

But at 13, he was injured in a train accident, causing him to partially lose both his legs.

For a few years, Counts struggled with not being able to play sports anymore. Then, at 19, he discovered wheelchair basketball.

“Once I was able to play sports again, it just kind of took the lid off a lot of my potential,” said Counts.

And Counts had potential: He ended up playing collegiate wheelchair basketball, playing for Team USA in the 2008 Paralympics and playing professionally overseas.

“But I’m a Cincinnati native, so when I came back to this area in 2014, I knew I wanted to start a program that could provide some of those opportunities for our kids here that are living with disabilities,” said Counts.

And that’s how the Cincinnati Dragons were born.

Counts has been coaching the varsity Dragons team for over 10 years. I asked him what his favorite part of coaching is.

“My favorite part of coaching the Dragons is really watching the players develop,” said Counts.

One player who’s really been developing her skills is 12-year-old Rose Bennett, who has already been asked to sign autographs by her peers, teammates and those she plays against.

At just 12 years old, Bennett plays on all four of the Cincinnati Dragons’ teams. The varsity team, which includes middle and high schoolers, their under-14 prep team and their adult club and adult women’s team.

While she does want to play in college and at the Paralympics one day, it’s the community that keeps her coming.

“When I came here, I was like, people have similar disabilities and all kinds of unique things about them, and I just felt like I fit in more,” said Bennett.

Building that confidence is one of the main goals of the Dragons.

“Lot of the time when they leave this program, you know they’re a confident athlete. So, when they move through the world, their disability becomes more of a detail about them and not necessarily the main thing,” said Counts.

