Couple’s nonprofit helps fund new K9 officer for Shelby Township police

By Jolie Sherman

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXYZ) — A Macomb County couple has turned their passion for supporting law enforcement into a nonprofit that’s making a positive difference in police K9 units across Michigan.

Evette Szajna and Mark Carr created “Szajna-Carr for the Paws,” a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting police K9 units that may lack sufficient funding.

Their efforts have already helped 50 dogs across 26 departments.

“We supply all the equipment, things that are not covered in the budget,” explained Evette Szjana, who co-founded the charity with Carr.

Shelby Township’s Deputy Chief Jason Schmittler says police departments without adequate funding for K9 units often must rely on other agencies for resources.

“And it’s just not efficient if you’re trying to do it for your city or township,” Schmittler said.

The couple achieved remarkable results when they started their nonprofit in September 2023.

“When we started, I asked, ‘What if we can only raise $2,000? Will that help the officers?’ She said yes, and it was worth it to just try,” Carr said.

As it turned out, they raised $17,000 through donations and fundraisers. The funds allowed them to purchase various supplies for K9 units, including welcome bags containing leashes, toys, and bowls for handlers.

“Because they have those dogs 24/7, they live with them, they’re with their families. They are their partners,” Szjana said.

This year, the couple received a $20,000 grant from the Four County Community Foundation. They plan to use the funds to purchase a new dog for the Shelby Township Police Department after one of their K9s injured its leg and was forced to retire.

“The cost of a dog themselves is $10,000. They’re not cheap. So, we took it upon ourselves to try and do that and help them out,” said Carr.

The grant will also cover the dog’s training and a bulletproof vest.

“We never would have had a third, and this gives us another opportunity to put another dog on the road and cover more shifts and provide more services to Shelby Township,” Schmittler said.

The department expects to receive the new K9 by summer and have it on patrol by Christmas.

“To be able to help them is something special,” Carr said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. WXYZ editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

