Man accused of hiding camera in smoke detector inadvertently sent image to woman, police chief says

By Arielle Mitropoulos

AMHERST, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Police on Wednesday revealed how the investigation into an Amherst landlord began.

Charles McGuire, 70, is accused of hiding a camera inside a smoke detector to take naked photos of a former tenant of an Amherst property he owns.

According to police, McGuire allegedly started recording the woman at the home in 2019.

Police said they first started looking into McGuire after he inadvertently sent a message to the former tenant that contained a screenshot of the woman in a private area of the home.

“This inadvertent message alerted her to the obvious use of a hidden camera,” Amherst Police Chief Anthony E. Ciampoli told WMUR.

Police said the woman had no idea there was a camera in the smoke detector. Investigators said they found more than 9,000 pictures of the woman and other potential victims naked or in their underwear.

McGuire has been charged with falsifying physical evidence, stalking and 45 counts of invasion of privacy. He is out on bail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and detectives are still looking through evidence to see if there are more victims.

McGuire said he had no comment on the charges and is consulting his legal team.

