Man sentenced to 130 years in prison

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveporter convicted last month of robbing a man of his rifle and then killing his victim must serve 13 decades in prison, a Caddo District judge has ordered.

SirElderick Deon Hays, 25, convicted of manslaughter March 12, was sentenced by Judge Chris Victory Wednesday to serve 40 years at hard labor for manslaughter, 75 years for armed robbery and 15 years for being a felon with a weapon, and must pay a $5,000 fine on the weapons conviction. The terms must be served consecutively and without benefit of pardon, parole or reduction of sentence.

Hays shot the victim, Xavier Griffin in his neck, March 31, 2021, as Griffin was showing a newly purchased rifle to several friends near Lakeside Garden Apartments. Hays joined them and Griffin fired a round from the rifle into the air. He started to head back to the apartment when Hays asked him for the rifle.

Griffin, reluctant, said no, but Hays snatched the rifle from him. They struggled and Hays pulled out a handgun and fired a single round at Griffin, striking him in the neck.

Griffin died at the scene. Hays left with both weapons.

Witnesses were reluctant to assist police, though some cooperated. Two different types of shell casings were recovered, as was surveillance footage showing Griffin and Hays and at least two other individuals walking through the complex.

The video also showed Hays taking the rifle from Griffin, and the two struggling over the weapon. Hays was identified through Crime Stoppers and also in a lineup. He denied any knowledge of the crime.

Assistant District Attorneys Victoria Washington and Courtney Ray prosecuted Hays, who was defended by Michael Enright and Katie Miller.

