As a neighborhood tries to deter turkey vultures, a look at why the bird is federally protected

By Claire Bradshaw

BLUE SPRINGS, Missouri (KSHB) — A Blue Springs neighborhood is trying to ward off a pair of turkey vultures that have been seen causing damage to neighbors homes and vehicles.

Currently, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the United States Department of Agriculture have strung up five dead turkey vultures as effigies to deter the living birds. MDC urban wildlife biologist Christopher Cain said this should serve as a warning signal to the birds that this is not a safe place for them.

Cain said the birds are important to our ecosystem, and that plays a part in why they are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the same as Canadian Geese.

The birds are scavengers, meaning they eat dead animals like roadkill. They have a sense of smell stronger than a bloodhound, according to Cain, which helps them find food. By eating decaying creatures and having acidic feces, vultures help keep nature free of diseases like tuberculosis and cholera.

“You see them on the side of the road eating dead stuff. That’s all I’ve ever seen them do. I’ve never seen them eat a truck,” said Chris Duarte, who has had issues with the birds biting on his truck.

Outside of roadkill, this pair of Blue Springs turkey vultures likes windshield wipers and other rubber textures.

“We don’t know exactly why the vultures targeted this neighborhood. For whatever reason, they do like cars, the windshield, window wipers, something about that rubber texture on them seems to be what the vultures are after,” said Cain.

Cain’s job as an urban wildlife biologist is to educate people on what happens when humans take up space and how to coexist with nature.

He said that while they don’t know exactly why or where these birds came from after migration, an increase of wildlife in urban areas is typically caused by a loss of habitat elsewhere. Cain said that when humans cut down large mature trees, they take away a roosting spot for vultures. On top of that, our roadways have increased, which provides more roadkill food sources for the birds.

An initial worry neighbors had when they called Cain was for their pets and their safety. He said there isn’t a reason to be afraid of turkey vultures because they have chicken feet and beaks, so they lack the strength and ability to attack or kill. That is why they scavenge.

Which leaves neighbors back to worrying about their cars.

“The price of vehicles are not getting any cheaper. We work hard for what we have, and to have a bird tearing it up is unbelievable. If it was somebody causing vandalism to your vehicle, you can go after them for it. What are you going to do to a bird?” said Duarte.

The answer is to wait and see if the dead effigies swinging upside down from trees work to keep vultures away. The effigies were hung up on Wednesday. Since then, neighbors have said they have seen an increase in vultures circling overhead, but none have landed.

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act requires a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to capture or kill turkey vultures. The risk of being caught doing so without permission is a fine of up to $15,000 and/or up to six months of jail time.

According to BirdLife International, 14 out of the 22 global vulture species are threatened with extinction.

