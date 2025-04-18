Man accused of hitting, killing three construction workers turns self in

By Sarah Metts

YORK COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — On the anniversary of the deadly crash on Interstate 83 in York County that left multiple construction workers dead, an arrest has been made.

The three people police say Davenport crashed into in the active work zone are Robert Hampe, Jesse McKenzie, and Philson Heinbaugh.

Reed Davenport, 25, from Maryland, was charged with three counts of third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and reckless driving, among other things.

He turned himself in to the authorities on Thursday around 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m., York County District Attorney Tim Barker held a press conference to announce the arrest.

Barker said the yearlong investigation revealed Davenport, who was operating a box truck, was fatigued and impaired at the time of the crash.

The work site was properly lit and posted with proper signage, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Barker says the lengthy investigation was due to the complex nature of vehicular fatalities, especially those that involve commercial motor vehicles and commercial motor vehicle drivers.

“We needed documents regarding the history of Mr. Davenport as a commercial motor vehicle driver; we needed to explore the history of his CDL, and we needed to know more specifications about the commercial motor vehicle itself,” says Barker.

This investigation included receiving a supplemental forensic toxicology report, which was just obtained this week.

“It shows that Reed Davenport, based upon his impaired and fatigued state, did directly and substantially cause the deaths of Mr. McKenzie, Mr. Heinbaugh and Mr. Hampe,” says Barker.

The affidavit of probable cause says Davenport admitted to being tired but told troopers he was not under the influence. Barker says this was disproven by his blood test, which showed Delta-9 THC in his system.

“If we did not have this thorough an investigation, then we would not have gotten to the truth of what occurred, and we would not have properly and appropriately charged this particular case based upon evidence and law,” says Barker.

Davenport is in custody, being held without bail. Barker says if convicted of these crimes, Davenport could be sentenced to life without parole.

