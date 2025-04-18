Maryland woman devastated as Baltimore County Police investigate pet cremation scam



By Kelsey Kushner

Maryland (WJZ) — A Maryland woman claims to have been scammed by a pet cremation service after she found out her cat’s ashes were a bag of sand.

Loving Care Pet Funerals in Catonsville is accused of improperly disposing of animal remains, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Juanita Logan told WJZ that in October 2024, she called Loving Care Pet Funerals to cremate her 14-year-old cat, who had died. Logan said that within 24 hours, she received a box back with his picture and a cremation ID.

However, inside the box was a bag of sand instead of his ashes.

“This is like all I have, and I don’t know where he is, and I’m just devastated,” Logan said. “There are no words. The more I talk about it, it puts me back and back and back.”

Baltimore County Police investigate pet funeral home

Baltimore County police have opened an investigation into Loving Care Pet Funerals.

Logan said county investigators raided the owner’s property Wednesday and found the remains of 38 dead dogs packed inside a hearse that was parked in the back of the property.

WJZ reached out to Loving Care Pet Funerals, but the call went to voicemail. A link to the company’s website also goes to an error page.

“I feel like I failed him because they just tossed him,” Logan said about her cat. “I just pray that through all the remains that they found in the hearse, they find him and whatever is left of him, so I can get the real ashes.”

Charges have not been filed in this case yet.

If anyone has additional information or has used Loving Care Pet Cremations, they should call the police at 410-887-0872.

